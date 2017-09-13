VIDEO: Get A First Look At BENNY & JOON At The Old Globe Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Old Globe's BENNY AND JOON! Check out the video of the cast in rehearsals below.

The world premiere of BENNY & JOON will run at The Old Globe Theatre through October 22. Based on the 1993 movie of the same name with a screenplay by Barry Berman and Lesley McNeil, BENNY & JOON follows the story of auto mechanic Benny, who is the only care taker of his eccentric sister Joon. Things become complicated when Sam, with his own take on the world, steps into the picture and turns everything upside down. BENNY & JOON explores what happens when you step outside of what you know, and take the leap toward love.

The cast features Hannah Elless as Joon, Andrew Samonsky as Benny, Bryce Pinkham as Sam, Colin Hanlon as Mike, January LaVoy as Ruthie, and Paolo Montalban as Larry. The cast also includes Natalie Toro, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Jake Millgard, and Katie Whalley Banville.

BENNY & JOON has a book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, direction by Jack Cummings III, choreography by Scott Rink, scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy, sound design by Kai Harada, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro.

