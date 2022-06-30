VIDEO: Gaten Matarazzo Talks Returning to Broadway in DEAR EVAN HANSEN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Gaten Matarazzo sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his upcoming return to Broadway as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen.

"I haven't run in a show, long-term, consistently since I was 12. That was before my voice changed. I was only doing four shows a week then, now I'm doing eight ... I'm playing Jared, I'm very, very excited and his track is really great," Matarazzo said.

Matarazzo also discussed the latest season of Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series in which he plays Dustin Henderson, and how the show made Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" go viral.

Matarazzo joins the Broadway cast on July 19, 2022. Also returning to the Dear Evan Hansen family on July 19 are Ann Sanders as 'Cynthia Murphy,' and from the show's North American tour, Noah Kieserman as 'Connor Murphy,' and Ciara Alyse Harris as 'Alana Beck.'

Best known for his portrayal of Dustin on "Stranger Things," Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (starring alongside Dear Evan Hansen's 'Heidi Hansen' Jessica Phillips), was part of the 2013 Godspell cast, and last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour.

Dear Evan Hansen is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre and will run through Septmeber 18.

