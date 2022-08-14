Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Gabriella Uhl & Jonathan Lengel Talk 13: THE MUSICAL

13: the Musical is now streaming on Netflix.

Aug. 14, 2022  

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Gabriella Uhl and Jonathan Lengel ahead of the premiere of 13: the Musical to discuss landing their dream roles in the new movie musical.

The duo also discussed their favorite moments on set, the importance of representation in the film, and their emotional final day on set.

13: the Musical follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden), who uproots from New York City with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing) after his parents divorce. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

In Indiana, Eli meets his new friends Patrice (Gabriella Uhl) and Archie (Jonathan Lengel), who fret over the fate of the planet and unrequited love in the midst of turning 13.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008 with music by Jason Robert Brown, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Watch the new interview here:

