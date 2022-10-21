Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at the Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Performances run through October 30.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Get a first look at the regional premiere of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Beautiful is the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from a teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon whose music defined a generation.

Featuring Broadway's Sarah Bockel, Taylor Aronson, Anthony Festa (Wicked Nat'l Tour), Suzanne Grodner (Broadway's Frozen), Ben Jacoby (Phantom Nat'l Tour), Matt Loehr (Broadway's Book of Mormon).

