VIDEO: First Look at the Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get a first look at the regional premiere of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Beautiful is the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from a teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon whose music defined a generation.

Featuring Broadway's Sarah Bockel, Taylor Aronson, Anthony Festa (Wicked Nat'l Tour), Suzanne Grodner (Broadway's Frozen), Ben Jacoby (Phantom Nat'l Tour), Matt Loehr (Broadway's Book of Mormon).

Performances run through October 30.