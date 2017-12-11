VIDEO: First Look - Bernadette Peters & More in MOZART IN THE JUNGLE's Season 4

Amazon has shared the official trailer for Season Four of the Emmy and Golden Globe winning series MOZART IN THE JUNGLE, featuring HELLO, DOLLY's Bernadette Peters. In the show's fourth season, Hailey and Rodrigo's romance deepens as they go public with their relationship. And as Rodrigo learns what it means to be a boyfriend, Hailey enters a competition in Japan to prove herself as a conductor. Will they be able to balance the demands between their careers and relationship or will it tear them apart? Find out on February 16th when the series returns!

Stream the current season with Prime: http://bit.ly/AmazonMozartInTheJungle

About Mozart in the Jungle: What happens behind the curtains at the symphony is just as captivating as what happens on stage. Created by Paul Weitz (About a Boy), Roman Coppola (The Darjeeling Limited), and Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore). Brash new maestro Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) is stirring things up, and young oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) hopes for her big chance.

Related Articles