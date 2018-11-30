VIDEO: Father Has Broadway's Biggest Stars Surprise Daughter for Her Birthday
Your favorite Broadway actors all wishing you happy birthday seems like the dream, right? Well Mark Kotzin made this dream come true for his daughter on her 18th birthday.
Kotzin was in the Big Apple doing business and decided to spend his nights getting videos of some of Broadway's brightest stars say happy birthday to his daughter, Molly.
Mark Kotzin told Buffalo News: "Not a single one of the performers turned him down once he approached them." He said it was "persistence and patience and running around" that got the job done.
Watch Molly's enthusiastic reactions to her gift and to "Daniel Freaking Radcliffe" wishing her a happy birthday.
