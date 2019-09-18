VIDEO: Ethan Slater Performs '(Just a) Simple Sponge' at 54 Below

Ethan Slater, recent Tony Award nominated star of Spongebob Squarepants, made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut earlier this summer with songs that explored the question, "why do I write?" Now we have a peek inside his show with his performance of '(Just a) Simple Sponge'. Check out the full video below!

Included in the special evening were songs by the artists that introduced kid Ethan to his love of music (Paul Simon, Dave Van Ronk, and The Who), songs from the musicals he did in high school (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Pippin, and The Producers), and the original tunes inspired by those songs and the experiences they provided. Ethan was also joined by 2019 Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper, Nick Blaemire and Ari Brand, with Mike Dobson (drums) and Marco Paguia (keys)!

