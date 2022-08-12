Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Erich Bergen is All About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGO

Chicago is currently running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre.

Aug. 12, 2022  

All that Erich Bergen cares about this summer is love... and Broadway. Earlier this month, the stage an screen star joined the company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago as Billy Flynn.

"I am overwhelmed and inspired," Erich explained to Richard Ridge in a recent interview. "It's so exciting to perform on Broadway in general, but for this show... I mean, what is more iconically Broadway? It's such a right of passage to be in [Chicago]. And it's a show that I've fallen more in love with and found a new appreciation for having been through the rehearsal process."

Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit television show Madam Secretary, and was most recently seen as ADA Robert Jones on the final season of BULL. On the big screen, Erich is known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the touring and Las Vegas casts of the Tony winning stage production. Erich also recently appeared on Broadway (in several engagements) as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress the Musical. Other TV & Film credits include Gossip Girl, The Good Fight, Humor Me, and many more.

Watch below as he chats more about the rehearsal process, how he's getting into the groove of the role, and so much more!

Chicago
