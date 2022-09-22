VIDEO: Ephie Aardema Dishes on Being Part of the 'Fanny Pack' as an Understudy in Broadway's FUNNY GIRL

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back and sit down with actor Ephie Aardema, who shares what it's like being part of the "Fanny Pack" as one of the Fanny Brice understudies in the Broadway hit musical 'FUNNY GIRL'. Ephie shares what it's like returning to the Broadway stage after the pandemic and juggling multiple roles in rehearsals!

Before closing out the episode with a joyful Barbra Streisand Trivia Game, Ephie also shares the importance of actors having hobbies outside of performing and why she almost gave up acting professionally before booking her current role.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they celebrate producing fifty episodes and reminisce on a few of their favorite guests. They also fangirl over the iconic Sherly Lee Ralph and her outstanding Emmy win last week. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.