VIDEO: Elphabas Unite at the GREEN ELIXIR MIXER- Watch Highlights!

On Monday October 16, 16 Wicked women gathered in song in The Green Room 42. The Green Elixir Mixer was a one night only concert featuring some of the most iconic actresses to have ever played the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked. The lineup included original Broadway cast members, current cast members and so many in between.

The event was hosted and produced by Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden) and included performances Kristy Cates (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland), Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, Bare) Laurel Harris (Wicked, Beautiful, Evita), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies, Beautiful), Kate Loprest (Wicked, Hairspray, Wonderland, First Date, Xanadu), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked, The Color Purple, Hair, Caroline or Change), Emily Mechler (Wicked, Evita), Julia Murney (Wicked, Lennon, The Wild Party), Kate Reinders (Wicked, Something Rotten, Good Vibrations, Gypsy, Into the Woods), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Carrie Manolakos (Wicked, Mamma Mia), Mariand Torres (Wicked, In Transit), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland), Laura Woyasz (Wicked, The Marvelous Wonderettes) and Lauren Zakrin (Wicked, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages, Grease, Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812). Musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka lead the band including Matt Cusackand Justin Hofmann with background vocals by Thomas, Marissa Rosen and Chris Dilley.

Check out performance highlights below!

