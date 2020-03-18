VIDEO: Elaine Paige Sings EVITA While Cleaning Her Home
Elaine Paige took to Twitter to share some tips on cleaning, as well as a video of herself cleaning her home. Paige even belts out a line of Evita while scrubbing a wall.
Check out the video below!
Being super-vigilant about hygiene will help stop spread of #COVID2019. As well as washing ur hands, my tip is 2 wipe down ur mobile phone, ur bank cards after shopping & ur surfaces at work & at home! #Corona HATES cleanliness! #Corvid19uk #SelfIsolation #keEPsinging #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/kUs87Jj1Rt- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) March 18, 2020
Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.
