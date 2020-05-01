VIDEO: Elaine Paige Performs 'I Know Him So Well' With Steph McGovern on THE STEPH SHOW

On today's edition of The Steph Show, Steph McGovern performs a duet with stage Elaine Paige.

Performing the hit track 'I Know Him So Well' from the musical Chess, Elaine reprises the role of Florence whilst Steph dons a fluffy strawberry blonde wig to fill the shoes of Barbara Dickson.

Watch the video below!

The Steph Show airs weekdays at 12pm on Channel 4.

The Steph Show is Channel 4's new daytime show presented by Steph McGovern. It is broadcast live from Steph's home at midday, Monday to Friday. On the show, Steph celebrates the everyday heroes who are keeping the nation moving, as well as sharing ideas on how to fill your time while self-isolating. The Steph Show will also features tips and advice to help people through these uncertain times, plus a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and a variety of guests beamed live into the living room via digital platforms.





