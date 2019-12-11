VIDEO: Ed Harris Learns Something New About Atticus Finch Every Show

Ed Harris was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to talk about starring as Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird.

Harris talks about playing Atticus Finch in the show, and he tells Colbert, "You just keep mining this guy. I mean, one of the things-- I'm here until April 19, and every show you learn something new about this character."

Harris then shares why he believes the story is still resonating today, saying, "It's about truth, for one thing, which is becoming a word that is kind of been undefined in a way, in the past three and a half years, three years."

Harris goes on to say, "It's about racism and it's about intolerance, and it's about bigotry, and it's about seeking justice. And those are all themes that are very, very prevalent."

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, and has broken its own box office record for highest weekly gross eight times over. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill A Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat in the Shubert Theatre, with capacity at 100% or greater for every performance.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.





