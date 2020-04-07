VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at the Signature 'Pas De Deux' From AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, the signature Pas De Deux from An American in Paris!
The Broadway musical An American in Paris is based off the 1951 film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron. The film features music by George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin. Dance numbers play a major part in the film, and features choreography by Gene Kelly. The climax of the film is "The American in Paris" ballet, a 17-minute dialogue-free dance featuring Kelly and Caron. An American in Paris garnered eight Academy Award nominations and won six: Best Picture; Best Writing, Story and Screenplay; Best Cinematography; Best Art Direction-Set Decoration;
Best Costume Design; Best Music, and Scoring of a Musical Picture.
An American in Paris opened on Broadway in 2015. It starred Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, and featured direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon. The production was nominated for eleven Tony awards and won Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, and Best Scenic Design of a Musical. The production also won three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards: Best Female Dancer for Leanne Cope, Best Male Dancer for Robert Fairchild, and Best Choreographer for Christopher Wheeldon.
