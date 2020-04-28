VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Whipped Into Shape' From LEGALLY BLONDE
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, Whipped Into Shape from Legally Blonde!
Legally Blonde premiered on Broadway in 2007 with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach. The show starred Laura Bell Bundy as Elle, Christian Borle as Emmett and Richard H. Blake as Warner. The production was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.
Legally Blonde was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Choreography. Jerry Mitchell was also nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography, and won the award for Best Choreography of a Touring Production at the Touring Broadway Awards.
He was nominated for Best Theatre Choreographer at the Olivier Awards and won the award for Best Choreographer at the Theatregoers' Choice Awards.
