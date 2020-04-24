VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Turkey Lurkey Time' From PROMISES, PROMISES
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Turkey Lurkey Time' from Promises, Promises!
Promises, Promises, based on the 1960 film The Apartment, debuted on Broadway in 1968 directed by Robert Moore, with music is by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, book by Neil Simon, and choreography by Michael Bennett.
Michael Bennett won Tony Awards for his choreography for Follies, A Chorus Line, Ballroom, Dreamgirls, Seesaw, and was nominated for the Tony for Best Choreography for Promises, Promises.
Promises, Promises was revived in 2010 starring Kristin Chenoweth and Sean Hayes, with choreography by Rob Ashford. Rob Ashford won the Tony Award for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and choreographed The Wedding Singer, Cry-Baby, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and more. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography in Promises, Promises and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreographer.
