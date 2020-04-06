VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Mein Herr' From CABARET

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Mein Herr' from Cabaret!

Cabaret debuted on Broadway in 1966 and featured music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff, direction by Harold Prince and choreography by Ron Fieldby. The cast featured Jill Haworth as Sally, Bert Convy as Cliff, Lotte Lenya as Fräulein Schneider, Jack Gilford as Herr Schultz, Joel Grey as the Master of Ceremonies (Emcee), Edward Winter as Ernst, and Peg Murray as Fräulein Kost. The production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won 8, including Best Choreography, Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Scenic Design, and Best Costume Design.

The original show inspired a 1987 Broadway revival, a 1993 London revival, a 1998 Broadway revival, a 2006 London revival, a 2012 London revival, and a 2014 Broadway revival.

The famed 1972 film version of Cabaret was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, and starred Liza Minnelli, Michael York, and Joel Grey. The film earned a total of eight Academy Awards including:

Best Director (Bob Fosse)

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Liza Minnelli)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Joel Grey)

Best Cinematography (Geoffrey Unsworth)

Best Film Editing (David Bretherton)

Best Original Song Score or Adaptation Score (Ralph Burns)

Best Art Direction (Art Direction: Rolf Zehetbauer and Hans Jürgen Kiebach; Set Decoration: Herbert Strabel)

Best Sound (Robert Knudson and David Hildyard)





