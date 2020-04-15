VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Audition' From 42 STREET

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Audition' from 42 Street!

42nd Street premiered on Broadway in 1980, featuring a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, music by Harry Warren, and direction and choreography by Gower Champion. The musical is based off the 1933 film of the same name.

Gower Champion choreographed Bye Bye Birdie; Hello, Dolly!; Mack & Mabel and more. He won the Tony Award for Best Choreography 5 times: Lend an Ear; Bye Bye Birdie; Hello, Dolly!; The Happy Time; and 42nd Street.

42 Street was produced in the West End in 1984, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The show was revived on Broadway in 2001, and won 2 Tony awards, as well as being nominated for 6 additional Tony awards, including Best Choreography for four time Tony Award nominee, Randy Skinner.

The 2017 West End revival was nominated for 3 Olivier Awards, including a Best Choreography nomination for Randy Skinner.





