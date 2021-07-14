VIDEO: Donnie Kehr Releases New Single 'New York Strong'

Musician, actor, Donnie Kehr, best known for his Broadway work in Jersey Boys; Billy Elliot; AIDA; and The Who's Tommy, has released "New York City Strong" today; an anthem for the re-opening of New York City.

Kehr, who was also in the 80's band Urgent and is shopping a new solo album entitled Beautiful Strange, has lived and worked in NYC for the past three decades.

"New York City for me is the ultimate experience; I've lived here, worked here; played here and have seen first-hand crucial moments like 9/11 and the COVID-19 shutdown. This song rewards and re-births everything the city has done...and, will do."

The proceeds from this song are going to The Path Fund's Community Relief Grant Program which helps support the Broadway community of workers who have been unable to work for over the past year during Covid 19 pandemic. So far, PATH has given away 138 grants to those in need.