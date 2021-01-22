VIDEO: Derek DelGaudio & Frank Oz Want You To Experience The Mystery And Intrigue Of IN AND OF ITSELF

Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz do their best to explain their new film "In And Of Itself," and how it explores complex themes of identity, without giving away any spoilers. "In And Of Itself" is a passion project for executive producers Stephen and Evie Colbert, who hope you will head over to Hulu and stream it right now!

Oz previously staged the show during its Off-Broadway run and at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, according to Variety. He said he had no initial interest in directing a magic show.

"Turns out, he didn't either," Oz said. "While he is one of the finest sleight-of-hand artists in the world, he is not actually a magician. He's something else entirely. We both wanted to break the form and have Derek tell his true story in a compelling new way. When you see it, you'll understand why I'm not able to describe it."

A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in the new show, In & Of Itself. A modern allegory, In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

It first premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 at Geffen Playhouse.

The film premiered on Hulu on January 22, 2021.

