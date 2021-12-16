VIDEO: Denzel Washington Talks Shakespeare, MACBETH, and More on THE LATE SHOW

Denzel Washington appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night! In his interview, Washington talked with Colbert about Shakespeare, and previewed his new film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," which hits theaters on Christmas Day and streams on Apple TV+ beginning January 14th.

Watch the full segment below!

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.