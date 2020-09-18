VIDEO: David Byrne Talks About Collaborating With Spike Lee on AMERICAN UTOPIA

He also shares his hopes for the return of Broadway.

David Byrne shares his hopes for the return of Broadway, talks about collaborating with Spike Lee to film his Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia and his project, We Are Not Divided.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

American Utopia is coming! On October 17, HBO will release the filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show "David Byrne's American Utopia," directed by Academy Award winning director Spike Lee.



This one-of-a-kind, dynamic film gives audiences around the WORLD ACCESS to Byrne's electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its run from October 2019 to February 2020 at Broadway's Hudson Theater. The New York Times called the production "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous," while The Hollywood Reporter hailed it as "an astonishing knockout." The Broadway production featured the work of renowned American choreographer Annie-B Parson and Tony®-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, both of whom previously collaborated with Byrne on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love; lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler; Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You