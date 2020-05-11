Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: David Auburn Shares Playwriting Insight

Article Pixel May. 11, 2020  

As part of MTC Education's Family Drama Playwriting Workshop Series, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist, Lost Lake) shares insights into his writing process and provides practical advice to anyone who wants to write a play.

Check out the video below!

Visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/education/family-drama-playwriting-workshop-series/ to learn more about how to create your own original play.

VIDEO: David Auburn Shares Playwriting Insight
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: CHICAGO Cast Members Perform 'All That Jazz' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Calls Jimmy Fallon; Talks 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Andrea Martin Performs 'No Time at All' in PIPPIN at American Repertory Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch Stratford Festival's MACBETH, Streaming Now!
  • VIDEO: Judi Dench Answers Questions From Daniel Craig, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, and More on British Vogue's ASK A LEGEND
  • VIDEO: Sing to Salute Performs Green Day's '21 Guns' From AMERICAN IDIOT, in Honor of the NHS