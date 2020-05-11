VIDEO: David Auburn Shares Playwriting Insight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of MTC Education's Family Drama Playwriting Workshop Series, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist, Lost Lake) shares insights into his writing process and provides practical advice to anyone who wants to write a play.

Check out the video below!

Visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/education/family-drama-playwriting-workshop-series/ to learn more about how to create your own original play.





