VIDEO: David Auburn Shares Playwriting Insight
As part of MTC Education's Family Drama Playwriting Workshop Series, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist, Lost Lake) shares insights into his writing process and provides practical advice to anyone who wants to write a play.
Visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/education/family-drama-playwriting-workshop-series/ to learn more about how to create your own original play.