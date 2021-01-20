VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad, and More Perform With the National Symphony Orchestra For an Inauguration Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad, and more joined the National Symphony Orchestra for a concert dedicated to the Presidential Inauguration, presented by the Kennedy Center.

The concert features a collection of previous performances, compiled together in honor of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, taking place today.

The concert lineup is as follows:

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director, NSO

Steven Reineke, Principal Pops Conductor, NSO

Cynthia Erivo, soprano

Phylicia Rashad, narrator

Common, rapper & producer

Mumu Fresh, singer & rapper

Howard Gospel Choir, Howard University

Check out the full concert below!