VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad, and More Perform With the National Symphony Orchestra For an Inauguration Concert

Jan. 20, 2021  

Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad, and more joined the National Symphony Orchestra for a concert dedicated to the Presidential Inauguration, presented by the Kennedy Center.

The concert features a collection of previous performances, compiled together in honor of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, taking place today.

The concert lineup is as follows:

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director, NSO
Steven Reineke, Principal Pops Conductor, NSO
Cynthia Erivo, soprano
Phylicia Rashad, narrator
Common, rapper & producer
Mumu Fresh, singer & rapper
Howard Gospel Choir, Howard University

Check out the full concert below!

