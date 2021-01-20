Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad, and More Perform With the National Symphony Orchestra For an Inauguration Concert
The concert features a collection of previous performances, compiled together in honor of the inauguration.
Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad, and more joined the National Symphony Orchestra for a concert dedicated to the Presidential Inauguration, presented by the Kennedy Center.
The concert features a collection of previous performances, compiled together in honor of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, taking place today.
The concert lineup is as follows:
Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director, NSO
Steven Reineke, Principal Pops Conductor, NSO
Cynthia Erivo, soprano
Phylicia Rashad, narrator
Common, rapper & producer
Mumu Fresh, singer & rapper
Howard Gospel Choir, Howard University
Check out the full concert below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Members Reunite For the SAG Nominating Committee
Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Dig...
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 18- RAGTIME Opens on Broadway!
Today we celebrate Ragtime the Musical, which opened on Broadway on this day in 1998. ...
Throwback Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gathers Old Classmates For Performance of Martin Luther King Song
Hamilton is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a throwback video!...