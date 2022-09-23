Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo & Kelly Clarkson Duet on 'When You Wish Upon A Star' From PINOCCHIO

The new live action remake of Pinocchio is now streaming on Disney+.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Cynthia Erivo joined Kelly Clarkson for a special rendition of "When You Wish Upon A Star" on the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The cover was featured during the "Kellyoke" segment of Clarkson's popular daytime talk show. Watch Clarkson perform "Losing My Mind" from Follies here and "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress here.

Erivo sings the song in DIsney's new live action remake of Pinocchio, which also stars Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco.

Now streaming on Disney+, Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Later this year, Erivo will begin filming the new film adaption of Wicked as Elphaba. She will be joined by Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in the Jon M. Chu-directed feature. The star made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet.

Watch the new performance here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

