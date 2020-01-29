VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Called Her Mom From a Plane to Share Her Oscars News

James asks Cynthia Erivo was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she talked about her Academy Award nominations for her role in "Harriet."

Erivo shares with Corden that the first call she made after finding out she was nominated was to her mother while she was on an airplane. Erivo told Corden, "I said, 'Mom, I was nominated for two Oscars!' She said, 'Oh, oh my goodness, what am I going to wear?!'"

Erivo is nominated for two Oscars for her role in Harriet. She is nominated in the Best Actress category and the Best Original Song category, for 'Stand Up' from the film. Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





