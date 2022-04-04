VIDEO: Couple Returns to AMERICAN BUFFALO 40 Years Later

Previews are now underway for the Broadway revival of American Buffalo, and the cast just welcomed back two very special guests to the Circle in the Square Theatre. Forty years ago, Joseph and Rita saw a production of the play starring Al Pacino as a first date of the show. On Friday night, the couple came back to see this revival of the play. Watch below as Laurence Fishburne reads a letter about their story following the performance.

Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre). The production will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Thursday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play and officially established David Mamet as one of the major new playwrights of the second half the 20th century. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production. The play was subsequently revived off-Broadway in 1981, on Broadway in 1983 and off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2000.