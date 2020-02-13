VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park

Constance Wu was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about the final season of her ABC series Fresh Off The Boat. Wu has had a surge of success with the films Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, in addition to her comedy series reaching its six season.

During the interview, Fallon asked Wu, "What's the next big dream?" to which she replied "I's always been my dream since I was a teenager to do Shakespeare in the Park."

Wu goes on to say, "I like range, right? So I go from playing a suburban mother in Florida, to, you know, a stripper, to an ingenue, and then, you know, next is "Hamlet."

Watch the full interview below!

Since 1962, over five million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at The Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joseph Papp as a way to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of the Company's mission to increase access and engage the community.





