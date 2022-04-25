VIDEO: Conrad Ricamora, Nick Adams & More Star in Hulu's FIRE ISLAND Trailer

The trailer for Hulu's upcoming film, Fire Island, has been released. Set to begin streaming on June 3, Fire Island stars Conrad Ricamora, Nick Adams, and Tomás Matos.

Set in Fire Island Pines, the film follows a group of queer best friends who gather for their annual week on the island, filled with love and laughter. However, a sudden change of events might make this their final summer in gay paradise. As they discover the romance and pleasure of the iconic island, their bonds as a chosen family are pushed to the limit.

The film is also set to feature Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Torian Miller, and Zane Phillips.

Conrad Ricamora currently plays the role of Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. He has also been seen Off-Broadway in Soft Power and Here Lies Love. He made his Broadway debut as Lun Tha in the 2015 revival of The King and I.

Nick Adams was seen on Broadway originated the roles of Felicia/Adam in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: the Musical and the role of Angelique in the Tony Award winning 2010 revival of La Cage aux Folles. Also on Broadway: A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago and The Pirate Queen. Recently, he played Whizzer in the 2019 national tour of Falsettos.

Tomás Matos made his Broadway Debut in Diana and can currently be seen in Hadestown. Regionally, he has appeared in West Side Story (Guthrie Theater), Newsies (Arena Stage), In the Heights (Pioneer Theater Company). A Staten Island native, Matos attended the renowned "FAME" high school.

Watch the new trailer for the upcoming film here: