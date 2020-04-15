Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Claybourne Elder, Donna Migliaccio, and Christopher Michael Richardson Chat Sondheim on SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE!

Apr. 15, 2020  

In the third episode of Signature Strong Live!, Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer chats with stars about Signature's special relationship with Stephen Sondheim.

Stars included in this episode are Claybourne Elder (SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Broadway's COMPANY), Donna Migliaccio (Signature's co-founder and DC diva, Broadway's WAR PAINT) and Christopher Michael Richardson (ASSASSINS, GUN & POWDER).

Check out the video below!

Signature is asking viewers for donations during this hard time. To donate to the company, visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.

