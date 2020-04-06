VIDEO: Check Out This Avenue Q Parody I WISH I COULD LEAVE THIS APARTMENT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Harrison Bryan, Katie Luke, and Emily Wisser are helping to raise funds for THE ACTORS FUND with this "Avenue Q" parody video!

Check out the video below!

Parody Lyrics by: Harrison Bryan, Katie Luke, and Emily Wisser Filmed, Recorded, and Edited by: Peter Romberg (IG: @peterromberg) Featuring: Katie Luke: (IG: @kikibuggy) Emily Wisser (IG: @elwisser) Harrison Bryan (IG: @hahaharrisonbryan) Winnifred "The Cat" Wisser (playing herself) Produced & Co-Directed by: Harrison Bryan (www.HarrisonBryan.com) Katie Luke (www.KatieLuke.com) Emily Wisser (www.EmilyWisser.net) Peter Romberg (www.PeterRomberg.com)

Original Music and Lyrics by: Bobby Lopez and Jeff Marx "When you help others, you can't help helping yourself." Please consider donating to *THE ACTORS FUND* today, (@theactorsfund), and support theatres, artists, and entertainers hit by this crisis.

DONATE HERE





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You