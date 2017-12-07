VIDEO: Cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE Talks Rehearsals and More!

To celebrate the launch of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! FOX constructed a larger than life icon from the original film - the leg lamp!! A 20' tall replica of the leg lamp and crate was dropped at The Grove to kick off the holiday season on Black Friday! Shoppers and fans had an opportunity to take their photo with the lamp as well as receive a free cup of hot cocoa and a pair of "Ralphie" glasses.

On the evening of Black Friday, fans joined for a "lamp lighting ceremony" with some of the cast and producers from A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! They watched the lights come on, caught a glimpse at some of their favorite stars and got special updates on A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, coming to FOX 12/17!

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out interviews with members of the cast, including Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, and more, below!

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, airs Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick("How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea") will star as the narrator where he will play the grown-up "Ralphie Parker," who looks back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land") who composed the original score to "A Christmas Story: The Musical," will compose several new songs.

