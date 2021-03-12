VIDEO: Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby Perform FROZEN Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby appeared on Good Morning America this morning, where they performed a mashup of "Let It Go" and "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen!

The husband-and-wife team, who starred together in the national tour of Frozen before the shutdown, also talked about what life has been like since the pandemic began.

Check out the video below!

In addition to the tour of Frozen, Bowman's other professional credits include Fame, Grease, Spamalot, Evita, Wicked, and Kinky Boots.

Colby was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Jersey Boys. Other credits include The Sound of Music (national tour), West Side Story (Signature Theatre), Smokey Joe's Café (Arena Stage), and South Pacific (Drury Lane).