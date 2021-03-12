Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FROZEN
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

VIDEO: Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby Perform FROZEN Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The husband-and-wife team starred together in the national tour of Frozen before the shutdown

Mar. 12, 2021  

Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby appeared on Good Morning America this morning, where they performed a mashup of "Let It Go" and "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen!

The husband-and-wife team, who starred together in the national tour of Frozen before the shutdown, also talked about what life has been like since the pandemic began.

Check out the video below!

In addition to the tour of Frozen, Bowman's other professional credits include Fame, Grease, Spamalot, Evita, Wicked, and Kinky Boots.

Colby was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Jersey Boys. Other credits include The Sound of Music (national tour), West Side Story (Signature Theatre), Smokey Joe's Café (Arena Stage), and South Pacific (Drury Lane).


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Mug
Future Broadway Star Onsie
Women's Two Show Day Jacket

Related Articles
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FROZEN and More Announced in Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2020-20 Photo

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FROZEN and More Announced in Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2020-2021 Broadway Series

Tickets to FROZEN Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals Go On Sale Friday Photo

Tickets to FROZEN Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals Go On Sale Friday

Disneys FROZEN is Coming to Keller Auditorium Photo

Disney's FROZEN is Coming to Keller Auditorium

Photo Flash: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Visited FROZEN North American Tour Photo

Photo Flash: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Visited FROZEN North American Tour Cast in LA


More Hot Stories For You