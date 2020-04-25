Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Carlos Lopez Hosts a Virtual Company Class For American Ballet Theatre

Article Pixel Apr. 25, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre has released a new video of a virtual company class, with former ABT Soloist and current ABT Ballet Master, Carlos Lopez.

Watch the full class below!

American Ballet Theatre is a classical ballet company based in New York City. It has an annual eight-week season at the Metropolitan Opera House in the spring and a shorter season at the David H. Koch Theater in the fall; the company tours around the world the rest of the year.

