VIDEO: Caravan of Angels Brings Virtual Concerts to Nursing Homes

Caravan of Angels is now bringing virtual concerts to nursing homes.

The Caravan of Angels Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization based in New York City, that brings theater to those who can't go to the theater, by enlightening their lives through shows, concerts and entertainment brought by professional performers to children and elderly people in hospitals, senior centers and nursing homes and providing them with enjoyment during their time at the facilities.

However, since stars can't physically be in the homes during the health crisis, they are recording videos to create virtual concerts that are shown to the people living there.

Hear what Singer Francesca Capetta, who formed Caravan of Angels, has to say about why seniors need these concerts now more than ever.

