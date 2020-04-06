Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Camden Catholic Creates Virtual Cabaret to Showcase Student Performances

Article Pixel Apr. 6, 2020  

Camden Catholic has created a Virtual Cabaret to showcase student performances!

The video was put together and posted on Friday, March 27.

Check it out below.

According to NPR, Camden Catholic's music director Greg Gardner said he had to find a way to connect with his students outside the choir room while their school has been closed.

"My students genuinely miss being in the halls of Camden Catholic," Gardner says. "I genuinely miss teaching my music classes."

Garder has his students submit voice memos of themselves rehearing songs daily. He then compiles the finish product on Fridays to create virtual choir videos.

View more of the choir's videos on YouTube here!

VIDEO: Camden Catholic Creates Virtual Cabaret to Showcase Student Performances
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Full HIT LIST Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!
  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Broadway and Touring Casts Say Thank You to Medical Professionals
  • VIDEO: Nurse Performs 'Amazing Grace' For Her Colleagues at a Staff Meeting
  • VIDEO: Frank Wildhorn Launches Home Concerts with JEKYLL & HYDE
  • VIDEO: Watch The Playhouse Theatre's Full 2015 Production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
  • VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Players Pay Tribute to Healthcare Workers