VIDEO: Camden Catholic Creates Virtual Cabaret to Showcase Student Performances

Camden Catholic has created a Virtual Cabaret to showcase student performances!

The video was put together and posted on Friday, March 27.

Check it out below.

According to NPR, Camden Catholic's music director Greg Gardner said he had to find a way to connect with his students outside the choir room while their school has been closed.

"My students genuinely miss being in the halls of Camden Catholic," Gardner says. "I genuinely miss teaching my music classes."

Garder has his students submit voice memos of themselves rehearing songs daily. He then compiles the finish product on Fridays to create virtual choir videos.

View more of the choir's videos on YouTube here!





