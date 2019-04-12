Video Roundup: COME FROM AWAY, SIX, THE LION KING, and TINA Perform at the 2019 Olivier Awards

Last weekend, the Olivier Awards were presented! Among performances included all of the musicals nominated in the Mastercard Best New Musical and Magic Radio Best Musical Revival categories: Caroline, Or Change; Come From Away; Company; Fun Home; The King And I; Six; and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

The ceremony also featured a special performance from Disney's The Lion King, celebrating the iconic production's 20th anniversary in the West End.

Acclaimed West End star Beverley Knight performed during the In Memoriam section of the show, paying tribute to those in the theatre industry who have passed away over the last year.

Check out the full performances from Come From Away, Six, The Lion King, and Tina, in the videos below!

Watch clips from the other performances here!

Presenters at the Olivier Awards included Jade Anouka, Zawe Ashton, Joanne Clifton, Kevin Clifton, Charlie Cox, Arthur Darvill, Danny Dyer, Paapa Essiedu, Gloria Estefan, Sally Field, Ncuti Gatwa, Kelsey Grammer, Ruthie Henshall, Tom Hiddleston, Judy Kuhn, Art Malik, Jack McBrayer, Katharine McPhee, Wunmi Mosaku, Danielle De Niese, Andy Nyman, Pasek and Paul, Wendell Pierce, Bill Pullman, Shane Richie, Harriet Scott, Thea Sharrock, Ashley Shaw and Layton Williams.

