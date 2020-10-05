VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Presents Episode 2 of Conversations From Away

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Performances of Come From Away might be paused, but the cast is still uniting to confront the issues of today. The North American touring company of Come From Away has launched "Conversations From Away," a new Black Lives Matter video series focused on keeping the conversation going.

The cast and crew of the touring production are joining together virtually to discuss issues pertinent to the Black Lives Matter movement including systemic racism, voter suppression, housing discrimination, police violence, and much more.



See the cast discuss the importance of voting in Episode 2 here:

Through this project, the company's main goal is to ensure conversations don't end following the major protests of early summer. Additionally, at least one charitable organization will be featured in each episode to encourage action by viewers - either by getting involved personally or donating.

To learn more about this episode's featured organization, Color of Change, please visit colorofchange.org now to get involved or donate.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

