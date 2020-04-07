VIDEO: Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman Make WAITRESS-Inspired Cakes For Jordin Sparks

On Sunday night's episode of Buddy Vs. Duff, famous cake makers Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman make cakes inspired by Waitress the Musical for a wrap party thrown by Jordin Sparks!

Watch below!

Elite bakers Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman face off in an epic baking battle. The winner of this contest is crowned the undisputed king of cake on the series, which is a weeks-long competition that challenges every aspect of what it means to be a true artist. Each episode measures their talent in different rounds by use of technique, design skills and taste -- a bake-off to test their baking abilities and a cake-off to showcase their creative imaginations and decorating skills. Judges and renowned chefs Sherry Yard and Keegan Gerhard are joined by special guests as they determine the winner of the ultimate cake-off.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - shows Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.



Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).





