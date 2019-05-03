PRETTY WOMAN
VIDEO: Bryan Adams Hits The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN To Celebrate 300 Performances

May. 3, 2019  

Tonight, the audience at Pretty Woman got a special treat when composer Bryan Adams hit the stage for a surprise performance to celebrate the musical's 300th show on Broadway! Check it out below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opens tonight, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

