VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Returns to Spread Holiday Cheer!

Nothing says "holiday cheer" like the Broadway Sessions Holiday Show! It was an incredible evening full of performances from Paige Davis, Hannah Cruz, Avionce Hoyles, Kennedy Caughell, Patrick Page, Nathan Lucrezio, Javier Ignacio, Bre Jackson, Joel B New, Imari Hardon, Jessica Hendy, and teen vocal dynamo JJ Jenkins.

Broadway Sessions is hosted by creator Ben Cameron with musical direction by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sessions returns in the Spring of 2022- make sure to follow along on our social media @bwaysessions to keep up with our Spring Schedule! Broadway Sessions takes place every other Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner inside of 42nd street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.tinyurl.com/BroadwaySessionsTix Doors Open at 9:30pm, Showtime at 10:00. $15 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.