VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Heather Headley Make 'Fireworks' In Today's #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Today City Center treated fans to the Tony-winning pairing of Heather Headley and Brian Stokes Mitchell wowing the crowd with 'Fireworks" from Do Re Mi in its 1999 season!
Watch the video below!
Our production featured @bstokesmitchell and @heatherheadley in the roles originated by John Reardon and Nancy Dussault. #EncoresArchives- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 8, 2020
?: "Fireworks" Encores! Do Re Mi 1999 pic.twitter.com/LDwpNzPDCf
