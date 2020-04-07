VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Heather Headley Make 'Fireworks' In Today's #EncoresArchives!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

Today City Center treated fans to the Tony-winning pairing of Heather Headley and Brian Stokes Mitchell wowing the crowd with 'Fireworks" from Do Re Mi in its 1999 season!

Watch the video below!





