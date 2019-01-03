VIDEO: Bless the Lord! Alice Ripley Celebrates GODSPELL with Original Cast Members

"Orphaned Songs for Orphaned Starfish" - a concert of composer Stephen Schwartz , was an evening of unsung/cut songs from Wicked, Pippin, Working, and Children of Eden along with a new duet from the stage production of The Prince of Egypt. The concert also included some favorites from The Bakers Wife, Magic Show, Pippin, Pocahontas, Wicked and his opera Séance On a Wet Afternoon. The benefit evening for The Orphaned Starfish Foundation raised over $60,000.

The evening featured a tribute to Godspell with cast members from the 1970s on and off Broadway productions with legendary musical director Paul Shaffer at the piano. The Godspell group included Peggy Gordon (original cast and "By My Side" composer), Lucia Giannetta (2000 Godspell revival, The Bronx Tale), Paul Kreppel (Wicked), Patti Mariano (42nd Street), Nancy McCall, (Nine, Godspell), Mark Planner (Jesus Christ Superstar),and Don Scardino (original Broadway Jesus & Emmy winning producer/ director).

Below, watch as they are joined onstage by Tony winner Alice Ripley to perform songs from the show, including Ripley's own rousing rendition of "Bless the Lord."

