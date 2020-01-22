VIDEO: Blair Underwood Says He Almost Burned Down the Set of A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Blair Underwood talks about what happened when he showed his family the set of "A Soldier's Play" on Broadway.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Blair may be best known as Jonathan Rollins on the NBC legal drama L.A. Law, which he played for seven years. He has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, three NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and one Grammy Award. In recent years, he has appeared as Andrew Garner on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The New Adventures of Old Christine, Dirty Sexy Money and In Treatment, NBC's The Event., and ABC's Quantico.

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).





