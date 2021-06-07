VIDEO: Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert & More Take Part in Stonewall Day Concert

Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, last night held the 4th annual Stonewall Day event, a global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. This year, Pride Live teamed up with OUTLOUD: Raising Voices, the award-winning LGBTQIA+ PRIDE artist series, to kick off PRIDE month with a three-day, one-of-a-kind global concert experience held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the heart of Los Angeles. The event streamed live exclusively on Twitch at @officiallyoutloud.

Photos of performances from Adam Lambert, Mj Rodriguez, Kim Petras, VINCINT and many more: https://www.instagram.com/prideliveofficial/

Demi Lovato speaks about the history of the Stonewall Riots in a video message that played during the live event: "Tonight I hold in my heart the brick-throwing, heel-tossing heroes who launched the Stonewall Rebellion on June 28, 1969... They were friends hanging out at a Greenwich Village bar; teens who'd been turned out of their homes; trans women of color like Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy and many others who'd always been told that because they were LGBTQ...they did not belong. That night they refused to accept bigotry and police harassment. They risked their lives to push back, and they changed the world."

Billy Porter sends a Pride message: "After the year we all had, it's no surprise that the first in-person event is a celebration of Pride. The clouds are slowly lifting and out comes a big ole queer rainbow..."

Boy George shouts out Adam Lambert and Pride: "Equality for all!"

Adam Lambert performed a full set including a duet with Kim Petras on the Queen anthem 'I Want to Break Free.' Photos here.

Maya Rudolph introduced a surprise performance from Mj Rodriguez, her future co-star in an upcoming Apple comedy series. Rodriguez performed her new debut single Something to Say live for the first time. Photos here.

Hosted by LGBTQ advocates and leaders Shar Josell, Ryan Mitchell, and Hannah Rad, Pride Live's Stonewall Day benefitted the work of TransLash and TransTech Social.

Adam Lambert, on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation, curated the Stonewall Day line-up bringing together queer artists of diverse genres, generations, and cultural backgrounds to create a unique musical experience that captures the heart and soul of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event also featured appearances and remarks by Boy George, Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, David Dawson, Whoopi Goldberg, Imara Jones, Jordan Hull, Billy Porter, Stonewall Day Executive Producer and National Chair Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Valentina Sampaio, Rafael Silva, Josephine Skriver, Ryan Jamaal Swain, George Takei, Silvia Vasquez Lavado, and Conchita Wurst.

In addition to Lambert, performers included (in alphabetical order) Angel Bonilla, Kim Petras, Keiynan Lonsdale, Qveen Herby and Ty Sutherland, Mj Rodriguez, Sam Sparro, VINCINT featuring Parson James, Zhavia Ward, Wrabel, Chely Wright and YungBlud.

During the event, Stonewall Day Creative Director Dan Monteavaro, also known as Moncho 1929, created a live mural which will be auctioned off as a NFT at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/PrideLive2021.

"We created Stonewall Day with one purpose in mind - to never forget the courageous individuals who stood up for what they believed without realizing that their actions would one day pave the way for the rights and privileges that LGBTQ+ individuals enjoy today," said Ann Marie Gothard, Co-Founder of Stonewall Day. "It is especially rewarding to join forces with OUTLOUD and many others to honor the most at risk in our community, our trans siblings of color, as well as the life-changing work of our Stonewall Day beneficiaries."

OUTLOUD: Raising Voices began on June 4 with stars Sofi Tukker with Daya, Jake Wesley Rogers, LP Giobbi, Tygapaw, Madeline The Person, Ryan Cassata and Saro. Hayley Kiyoko with Bronze Avery, Mykki Blanco, Crush Club, Kaleena Zanders, La Doña, Madame Gandhi, Brooke Eden, and Malia Civetz continued the event with performances on June 5.

"The mission of OUTLOUD: Raising Voices is to give a stage to the LGBTQ+ performers and causes that are often underrepresented and deserve more time in the spotlight," said Jeff Consoletti and Artie Kenney, co-creators of OUTLOUD. "Partnering with Pride Live and Stonewall Day this year is the perfect opportunity to unite our shared passion for honoring the work of the activists, advocates, allies and artists who have paved the way to today's queer community."

Central to this year's Stonewall Day is a Text2Give campaign, with proceeds benefitting the resources, programming, and services offered by the two Stonewall Day beneficiaries: TransLash and TransTech Social. Simply text REBEL to 243725 to donate to the Stonewall Day fund.

In addition, the event has been supported online and in the media by Stonewall Day Ambassadors, a collective of activists, artists, business leaders, influencers, and celebrities led by Nelson Griggs, President of Nasdaq Stock Exchange. For a full list of Stonewall Day Ambassadors, please click here. LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD serves as a media partner for Stonewall Day.

Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2020 brought the community together with a virtual Pride event featuring Presidents Obama and Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, and many more. In 2019, thousands of New Yorkers attended Pride Live's Stonewall Day outdoor concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Stonewall Day 2019 was held on Christopher Street and welcomed unforgettable appearances and performances from Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Whoopi Goldberg, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon, Angelica Ross, Wilson Cruz, and more.