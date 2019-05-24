VIDEO: Billy Porter & Matt Zarley Benefit LA LGBT Youth Center with New Single

May. 24, 2019  

Longtime friends of 30+ years, Matt Zarley and Tony and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter have teamed up to record a brand new single and music video benefitting homeless LGBT youth. "You Gotta Be" is being released worldwide today on all digital and streaming services worldwide with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Los Angeles LGBT Center's Youth Center.

The song, which unequivocally reminds us that "love will save the day," is a reimagined rendition of the classic 1995 Des'ree track. Billy and Matt recently shot a video for the tune at West Hollywood's Quixote Studios, which features 40 additional friends of the pair who donated their time for this special project.

"Billy and I are both passionate about all LGBT causes, particularly ones that involve our next generations," said Matt, who also produced the song as well as directed and edited the video. "We wanted to help raise awareness for this invaluable organization and the work they do. It's incredibly important and is helping save the lives of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community."

To learn more about the LA LGBT Center's Youth Center, please visit lalgbtcenter.org/social-service-and-housing/youth

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



