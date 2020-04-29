VIDEO: Billy Porter Is Writing a Memoir, a Musical, a Pilot & More While in Quarantine!

Billy Porter is keeping himself very busy in quarantine! On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Porter video chats with Fallon and shares that he is working on a slew of creative endeavors during his time at home.

Porter told Fallon, "I have a memoir that's due to the publisher in October, along with a children's picture book to accompany it. So I'm working on that. I'm working on a musical. I just finished a pilot for a series that I've been developing. I'm working on new music as you know."

Porter also talks about how Billie Eilish inspired his winning red carpet look at the 2020 Grammys and his personal motivation for supporting voter registration and the Actors Fund.

Watch the full interview below!

Porter is an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with groundbreaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received and Emmy Award, as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "The Get Down," "The Humbling" and "The Broken Hearts Club," among others. Porter can be seen in the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make next year.





