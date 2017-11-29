VIDEO: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Talk Writing Music for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

In a new featurette, the award winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul discuss composing music for the highly anticipated movie musical THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. Explains Pasek, "The Greatest Showman is such a great mix of all the things that we love the most. It is a story that really embraces musicals and what musicals can do that no other art form can." Watch the video below!

The duo recently picked up an Oscar for Best Original Song for LA LA LAND and the Best Original Score Tony for DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Yesterday, they received two Grammy Award nominations, including a nod for Best Musical Theater Album.

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land"). The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Source

Related Articles