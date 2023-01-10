VIDEO: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Discuss the Significance of Bringing PARADE to Broadway

Earlier today, Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond appeared on Morning Joe on MSNBC to announce that Parade will be coming to Broadway this spring.

During the interview, Platt discussed the responsibility that they both feel as actors bringing this story to life on the stage.

"I think it's the good kind of pressure because I think we both feel like, as actors, you want to tell stories that you're the right person to tell and Micaela and I, in terms of the places we are in our lives age-wise and the fact that we are both Jews and we really feel like the people to administer these particular characters and to try to paint this marriage close to what it might have been and what it would have been like to go through something like this," Platt shared.

Watch the complete interview below, in which they discuss the response to the City Center run and the return of Broadway after the pandemic, below!

Following a sold-out run last fall at New York City Center, the production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, featuring a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

The production will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews starting Tuesday, February 21 ahead of a Thursday, March 16 official opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 6 only.

Watch the new interview here:



