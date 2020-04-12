VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of 8 Disney Live-Action Films, Including THE LION KING, ALADDIN, MALEFICENT, and More

Insider went behind the scenes of eight different Disney live-action movies, showing fans just what goes into making this blockbuster films!

Disney's live-action remakes of its animated classics have become a box-office staple over the years. In order to make a photorealistic world of talking animals, "The Jungle Book" and "The Lion King" relied on innovative virtual production techniques.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" made Angelina Jolie look like she was flying through the air, and "Mulan" used wire work to allow its heroes to do gravity-defying stunts.

In "Aladdin," Will Smith donned a motion-capture suit, which allowed the film to create the Genie with CGI while still giving the character the actor's signature moves. And "Beauty and the Beast" built its sets from scratch whenever it could.

Watch the full video below!





